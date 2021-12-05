Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

