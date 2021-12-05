Millennium Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996,970 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

