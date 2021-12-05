Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 446,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $68,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

