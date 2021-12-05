Millennium Management LLC Purchases 7,394 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.