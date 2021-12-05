Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Tricida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,897 shares of company stock worth $894,948. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

