Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 919.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 110,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.87 million, a PE ratio of 138.50 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $184,060. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

