Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. Mint shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 53,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

