Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Mitsubishi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.40. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

