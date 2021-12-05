Mizuho Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average is $252.24. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

