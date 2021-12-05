MobileGo Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $87,207.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00238443 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

