Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 934 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.06 and a 200 day moving average of $286.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $249.88 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.