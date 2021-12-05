Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 17.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

SCHG opened at $156.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

