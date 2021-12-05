Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOLN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.