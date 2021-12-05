Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.