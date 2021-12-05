Moller Financial Services Purchases 11,368 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.47% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,724,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,065,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $53.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

