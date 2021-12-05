MONK (MONK) Market Capitalization Tops $476,768.16

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $476,768.16 and $1,952.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00016812 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 133.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015509 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

