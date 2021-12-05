Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

