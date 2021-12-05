Morgan Stanley Acquires 19,126 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

WLL opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

