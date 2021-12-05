Morgan Stanley Acquires 495,800 Shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) by 7,621.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 69.28% of ProShares Short Financials worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ProShares Short Financials by 22.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period.

Shares of SEF stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. ProShares Short Financials has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

