Morgan Stanley Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $200.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.22.

NYSE:NSC opened at $281.24 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

