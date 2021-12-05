Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

