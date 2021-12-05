Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,991,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $779.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

