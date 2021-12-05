Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZEUS stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

