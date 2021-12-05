Morgan Stanley Has $6.34 Million Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Pennant Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

