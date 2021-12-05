Morgan Stanley Trims STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Target Price to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

