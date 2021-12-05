MORPHOSE (MORPH) Price Tops $0.40

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One MORPHOSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MORPHOSE has a market cap of $30,959.68 and approximately $127.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.56 or 0.08379305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00078887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.96 or 0.97855263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002563 BTC.

About MORPHOSE

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MORPHOSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MORPHOSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

