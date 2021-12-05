MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and $36.49 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00238449 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,659,694,776 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

