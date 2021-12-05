MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $648.57.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $26.13 on Tuesday, reaching $603.45. 423,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $632.70 and its 200-day moving average is $591.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

