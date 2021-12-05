MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.69

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.69 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 8146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

