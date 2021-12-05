Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

