MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of MYTE opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

