Naseema Sparks Purchases 17,200 Shares of Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) insider Naseema Sparks acquired 17,200 shares of Australian Vintage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,003.20 ($9,288.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments.

