National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH) Head-To-Head Comparison

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and National American University’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% National American University N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iHuman and National American University, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

iHuman currently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 592.31%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than National American University.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National American University shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHuman and National American University’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 2.47 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -34.27 National American University $37.26 million 0.07 -$25.09 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than National American University.

Risk & Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHuman beats National American University on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

