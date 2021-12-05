National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$109.50 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.70.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

