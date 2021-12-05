National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.