National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $50.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 779,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,050. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

