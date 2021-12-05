Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.02. 1,120,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,577. Nautilus has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

