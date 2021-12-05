NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $98.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.