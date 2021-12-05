NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

