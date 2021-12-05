New BitShares (NBS) Market Cap Tops $45.17 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $45.17 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.93 or 0.08422529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.49 or 0.98077107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.