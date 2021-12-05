New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $501,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $204,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

