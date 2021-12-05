New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

