New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.