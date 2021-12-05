New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

