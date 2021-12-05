New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in CMS Energy by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.