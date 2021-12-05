Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Up 2.9%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.81. Approximately 408,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,432,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Get Newmont alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.