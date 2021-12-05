Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $84.02 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and $5.17 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.