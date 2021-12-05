NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,867.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.99 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00256457 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000996 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.