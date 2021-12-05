NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 204 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $66.76 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.