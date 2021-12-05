NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 402 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Endava were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 15.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 1,777.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

